Pakistan hands over dossier to Afghanistan

Pakistan today handed over a dossier to Afghanistan containing evidence of Afghan-based militant groups' involvement in attacks on its soil



Representational Pic

Pakistan today handed over a dossier to Afghanistan containing evidence of Afghan-based militant groups' involvement in attacks on its soil.

Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan handed over the dossier to the embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad.

"The dossier contains evidence of the involvement of Afghanistan based TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) in the suicide bombing at a Pakistan Army unit in Swat and the presence of TTP, JuA (Jamaatul Ahrar) and other terrorist groups' hideouts in Afghan territory," the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan also asked Afghanistan to take effective action against terrorist hideouts from where "they have been financing, planning and undertaking cross border terrorist attacks on Pakistani military posts, cities and towns."

At least 11 security personnel were killed when a suicide bomber targeted them in Kabal area of Swat in early February. Army said that the bomber came from Afghanistan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever