Pakistan helicopter violates Indian airspace in Poonch

There has been a spurt in the cases of infiltration at the LoC, even as Indian forces retaliate and foil such bids

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

A Pakistani helicopter was spotted in an Indian airspace in the sensitive Poonch sector of J&K. In a video footage, a white chopper can be seen breaching the Indian airspace and violating international conventions to illegally enter the Indian boundaries near the Line of Control (LoC).

There has been a spurt in the cases of infiltration at the LoC, even as Indian forces retaliate and foil such bids. On September 22, the Army gunned down five terrorists in a counter-infiltration operation in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident of a Pakistani chopper violating Indian airspace has come a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, raised the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"The demon of terrorism now stalks the world, at a faster pace somewhere, a slower pace elsewhere, but life-threatening everywhere. In our case, terrorism is bred not in some faraway land, but across our border to the west. Our neighbour's expertise is not restricted to spawning grounds for terrorism; it is also an expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity," said Swaraj.

