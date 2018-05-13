Pakistan hockey legend Mansoor Ahmed passes away

The Olympian had been suffering for weeks from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart, and had reached out to India for help in securing a heart transplant



Former Pakistan goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed at Karachi hospital last month. Pic/AFP

Pakistan's World Cup-winning hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed, 49, passed away at a city hospital here on Saturday after battling a prolonged heart ailment.

The Olympian had been suffering for weeks from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart, and had reached out to India for help in securing a heart transplant.

Pakistan government had reportedly offered Ahmed a mechanical heart transplantation which, had he accepted, would have been the first time the procedure was to be conducted in the country. But Ahmed had refused the offer as he wanted a more conventional and proven procedure, for which he had wanted to go to India.

The hockey legend, who was known as the 1994 World Cup hero for Pakistan, had been suffering from heart ailment for the past three years and was under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases here.

