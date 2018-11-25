Pakistan hockey team excited to play at lucky Kalinga venue

other-sports

Pakistan players arrive at the Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar

The Pakistan hockey team players on Saturday said they were looking forward to play at the "lucky" Kalinga Stadium, venue for the World Cup. The team received a warm reception at the Wagah Border earlier in the day for the much-awaited showpiece.

"We have come here before and we have always enjoyed playing at this venue. It is a lucky ground for us and we are very excited to be back," said skipper Muhammad Rizwan Sr.

Speaking of the 'Pool of Death', Hasan Sardar, the legendary centre forward and team manager of Pakistan team said, "With Germany, the Netherlands, Malaysia in our pool, it is a pool of death and every single match will matter."

