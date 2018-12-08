Pakistan hockey team keen to watch Bollywood movie 'Badhai Ho'

other-sports

While players and teams from other nations can venture out as and when they wish, individual outings are a big 'No' for the Pakistani players

Pakistan hockey team

Unprecedented security is always reassuring but the Pakistan hockey team here currently for the Hockey World Cup won't mind if they could sneak out for a late night Bollywood movie to kill the monotony of shuttling between stadium and hotel.

And they have a specific choice too, but there's only one show in the morning. "There were attempts made to lure us into watching Rajnikath's science fiction 2.0 but our boys are keen on watching Badhai Ho. But there is only one show in the morning," lamented former captain Rehan Butt, who is now the team's assistant coach.

Badhai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta, is one of the big hits of the year. While players and teams from other nations can venture out as and when they wish, individual outings are a big 'No' for the Pakistani players.

