Pakistan I-Day: No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pak Rangers at Wagah Border

international

Both forces did not exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha either

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Amidst the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers personnel reportedly did not exchange sweets and greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day along the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab on Wednesday. Breaking the traditional border ritual, the guarding forces did not exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid this year too.

If sources are to be believed, BSF personnel were willing to exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha but Pakistani Rangers did not reciprocate to the gesture.

Pakistani Rangers on Sunday had informed BSF personnel that there would be no exchange of sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha this year, according to sources.

Personnel of the border guarding forces traditionally exchanged sweets on religious and national festivals of the two countries, except for a few occasions when the diplomatic relations were going through troubled times.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates