Pakistan intruder held at Gujarat border

national

The Border Security Force (BSF) could not confirm the identity of the intruder but said he was a 50-year-old male.

The BSF on Wednesday caught an intruder coming from Pakistan at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch border, an official said.



The Border Security Force (BSF) could not confirm the identity of the intruder but said he was a 50-year-old male.



"The intruder was apprehended by BSF personnel early on Wednesday in the alignment of boundary pillar 1,050 in the Rann of Kutch. He was coming from Pakistan side," a BSF spokesperson said.



The official said the intruder surrendered immediately on the BSF challenge.



"We could not recover anything suspicious from his possession."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever