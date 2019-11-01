Pakistan invitees to Kartarpur will need political clearance: MEA

New Delhi: Political clearance would have to be sought by those invited by Pakistan to the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, MEA said on Thursday, a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to the inauguration.

"I think the political personalities or invitees who think they need to get a political clearance, and those not included in the list will know about it. There won't be surprises," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"My understanding is that the normal rules for seeking political clearance for such visits will apply," he added. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday said that Islamabad has decided to send an invitation to Sidhu for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor slated to be held on November 9. Sidhu, who had attended the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, has not been included in the Congress delegation, which will visit the gurdwara on November 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab on November 8, formally opening the Kartarpur Corridor connecting two historical gurdwaras on either side of the India-Pakistan border for pilgrims, officials said.

