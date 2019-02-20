Pakistan: Kulbhushan Jadhav is a spy, not a businessman

national

The four-day hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case opened on Monday at the UN court headquarters in The Hague amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan

Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil against the execution of Jadhav, in Mumbai on June 3, 2017. File pic/AFP

The Hague: Pakistan on Tuesday responded to India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, insisting that the ex-Indian Navy officer was a "spy" and not a businessman.

The four-day hearing in the Jadhav case opened on Monday at the UN court headquarters in The Hague amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed at least 49 CRPF soldiers.

"India, I am sorry to say, has demonstrated a lack of faith throughout these proceedings... good faith is part of international law," lawyer Khawar Qureshi said. He alleged that the Indian Navy officer was a "spy" and not a businessman. Qureshi also alleged that Jadhav was an "instrument of India's official policy of terror".

2017

Year India had moved the ICJ against Jadhav's trial

