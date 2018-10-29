Pakistan launches special portal for people's grievance redressal

international

All complaints will be resolved in a given time-frame in a transparent manner to the satisfaction of the complainant

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday launched a special portal to address the grievances and complaints of the general public. Pakistan Citizens' Portal (PCP) is a complete grievance redressal system which is connected with all the government departments.

The Prime Minister's office will monitor the entire procedure, according to Radio Pakistan. A citizen of Pakistan can lodge his or her complaint through a smartphone app, website, e-mail or Facebook. A complaint can also be registered through a toll free number. All complaints will be resolved in a given time-frame in a transparent manner to the satisfaction of the complainant.

Addressing the launch of PCP, Khan said indigenous development of this app was appreciable and it showed that old colonial mind-set had been replaced with accountability for all including government, politicians and public servants. Pakistan had immense potential and "we need to work hard to make this country better".

He said Pakistan Citizens' Portal will enable the government to understand the performance of ministries and departments. Khan said PCP is a step forward towards E-governance, improving governance and attracting foreign investments in Pakistan. He said 'Naya' (new) Pakistan will be created when people start owning the system after having confidence on the government. Khan said he will get reports on a weekly basis to check the performance of various government departments.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever