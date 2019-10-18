Pakistan likely to sack skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed

Lahore: Pakistan's top-order batsman Azhar Ali is likely to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed as the national team's skipper in the longest format of the game while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan could serve as his deputy. Pakistan's head coach Misbah ul Haq is unhappy with Sarfaraz's performance and has reportedly communicated it to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB's) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan.

According to sources, Misbah has made it clear to the PCB that Sarfaraz should not continue as the captain of the Green Brigade but the board is unwilling to take any chance with a new captain on a tough tour of Australia. Moreover, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is also under consideration to lead Pakistan in the limited overs format.

According to reports, the management is experimenting with young players for the Australia tour and in case the team fails to deliver results, the management can give the excuse of the team going through a transition phase.

