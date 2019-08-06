Pakistan may move ICJ over scrapping of Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

international

The sources made it clear that Pakistan will not tolerate any action of the Indian government altering the position of Kashmir

Islamabad: Pakistan will move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government's decision, Pakistan media reported on Monday. According to Daily "News International", Pakistan was considering "all possible options" to counter the steps.

The daily stated that the Foreign Office of Pakistan will deliberate at the earliest with the help of the legal experts after the Supreme Court of India pronounces a verdict over the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the sources, Pakistan will not tolerate any action of the Indian government altering the position of Kashmir. Meanwhile, Masood Khan told Radio Pakistan, the 'President' of occupied Kashmir Sardar said the revocation of Articles 35-A and 370 from the Indian Constitution has "exposed" New Delhi before the international community.

Masood Khan also urged the United Nations to take cognizance of India's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which he called was in clear violation of not only United Nations Security Council resolutions 91 and 122 but also all other resolutions on Kashmir. Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Information and Broadcasting, said took to Twitter and stated that Pakistan will employ all available options against India's move of abolishing Kashmir's status.

This statement comes hours after from Islamabad after Article 370 of the Constitution was scrapped by the Indian government that gave a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and barred other people from buying property there from the rest of the country. The BJP-led government hived off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with the legislature. The Foreign Office, in a statement, issued earlier in the day, stressed that Pakistan is committed to the "Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people".

