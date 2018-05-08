Pakistan minister stable after two surgeries

Iqbal, 59, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, was hit by a bullet on his right shoulder in the attack on Sunday



Ahsan Iqbal was shot in the arm on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Pakistan's interior minister Ahsan Iqbal was stable as he underwent two surgeries yesterday after being shot in an assassination bid by a religious fanatic weeks ahead of the general election.

Iqbal, 59, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, was hit by a bullet on his right shoulder in the attack on Sunday. An official at the Services Hospital here said the surgery was successful and Iqbal is recovering well.

Iqbal underwent two consecutive surgeries and has now been shifted to the ICU of the hospital. Meanwhile, police have booked suspect Abdi Hussain, 21, under attempted murder and terrorism charges. Azeem, an accomplice of Hussain, who attended the rally along with him has also been held.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever