Pakistan mob demolishes mosque belonging to minority sect
No one was inside the Ahmadiyya Mosque and there were no casualties
Sunni extremists have demolished a mosque belonging to Pakistan's minority Ahmadi sect in the eastern city of Sialkot, the latest mob attack on minorities in the country.
No one was inside the Ahmadiyya Mosque and there were no casualties. The mosque had been shut years ago by authorities to avoid violence. A video of the attack surfaced on social media, showing a mob demolishing the mosque, which is said to have been visited by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, who founded the Ahmadi faith in the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century.
Ahmadis make a tiny minority of the Muslim-majority Pakistan and are often targeted by Sunni militants who consider them heretics.
13 transgenders to contest Pak elections
For the first time, at least 13 transgenders will contest the general elections in Pakistan this year with two of them contesting for the National Assembly. Transgenders were included for the first time in the census, published in August. The survey identified only 10,418 transgender people out of a population of nearly 208 million in Pakistan.
