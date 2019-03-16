Pakistan must hand over Dawood and Salahudeen, verifiable evidence shared

national

India will continue pushing for the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist by the world body.

Representational image

Pakistan must hand over wanted criminals Dawood Ibrahim and Sayeed Salahudeen to India, sources said adding that verifiable evidence has been shared with Islamabad.



"New Delhi knows there are a number of Indians in Pakistan. Islamabad should hand over these Indians who are in our wanted list and in the international terror list such as Dawood Ibrahim and Sayeed Salahudeen. Very specific details were shared (with them) and if Pakistan thinks India can't verify, it can get international verification done," sources stated.



"Changing boards, putting people under detention is all cosmetic," sources further said.



Meanwhile, undeterred by the recent setback at the UN Security Council (UNSC), India will continue pushing for the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist by the world body.



"India is disappointed with China. India is still working with members of the sanction committee. There is no bigger statement, half of UNSC co-sponsors the proposal. (China's) hold is not a block. India is optimistic," sources said on Saturday.



The USA, UK and France moved a proposal in the UNSC to list UN-proscribed group JeM's chief as a global terrorist following the JeM-perpetrated Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel. China, for the fourth time, used a technical hold on the proposal on March 13, a move which has been widely slammed.



"Terrorism is non-negotiable for India. We have the strong support of 14 members (out of 15 at the UNSC). India will show patience...We are cautiously optimistic that Azhar will be listed," sources mentioned.



"China also knows that terrorism is a challenge. They know it operates from Pakistan," said the sources adding, "There are certain issues China has to resolve with Pakistan. China has adequate information that there are groups in Pakistan working against China."



"India will show patience," the sources reinforced.



"Pakistan is spending diplomatic capital in defending the indefensible. Pakistan's action is cosmetic," sources added.



Speaking on the United States' support for India, the sources said: "The USA is supportive of India. They have assured that Pakistan will take action. India also raised concerns with the United States on the arms used of which the USA took note. The US also appreciates India for sharing its position in real time. There are no takers in the US for Pakistan's narrative that India is posing a threat."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates