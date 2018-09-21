Pakistan NAB to challenge release of Sharif and family in SC

international

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended the jail sentences of Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law, and they were released from prison in Rawalpindi, in a blow to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Nawaz Sharif (back) sits in a vehicle alongside his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif (right) following his release from prison. Pic/AFP

Pakistan's anti-graft body on Thursday decided to challenge in the Supreme Court the suspension of the jail sentences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in a corruption case.

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended the jail sentences of Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law, and they were released from prison in Rawalpindi, in a blow to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The sentences on the trio will remain suspended till the final adjudication of the appeals filed by the petitioners.

