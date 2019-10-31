MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Pakistan: Opposition's Azadi march to reach Islamabad today

Updated: Oct 31, 2019, 09:09 IST | Agencies | Islamabad

Addressing the marchers at Lahore's Yateem Khana Chowk, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistanis, from Karachi to Islamabad, were in agreement that Khan should resign

Supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party gather during an anti-government protest. Pic/AFP
Supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party gather during an anti-government protest. Pic/AFP

Islamabad: Anti-government 'azadi' march, the massive countrywide protest by Pakistan's Opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan, will reach the country's capital, Islamabad, on Thursday, reports said.

Thousands of protesters in Pakistan were marching to Islamabad, calling on Khan to resign over the weak economy and corruption claims. Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the country was united in their demand for the PM's resignation.

Addressing the marchers at Lahore's Yateem Khana Chowk, Rehman said that Pakistanis, from Karachi to Islamabad, were in agreement that Khan should resign.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

islamabadpakistanimran khanworld news

Mumbai Records Cleanest Diwali Air In Five Years

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING
Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand to remain hospitalised

Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand to remain hospitalised