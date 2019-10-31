Pakistan: Opposition's Azadi march to reach Islamabad today

Islamabad: Anti-government 'azadi' march, the massive countrywide protest by Pakistan's Opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan, will reach the country's capital, Islamabad, on Thursday, reports said.

Thousands of protesters in Pakistan were marching to Islamabad, calling on Khan to resign over the weak economy and corruption claims. Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the country was united in their demand for the PM's resignation.

Addressing the marchers at Lahore's Yateem Khana Chowk, Rehman said that Pakistanis, from Karachi to Islamabad, were in agreement that Khan should resign.

