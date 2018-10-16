Pakistan panel to record Pervez Musharraf's statement in Dubai in treason case

international

Pervez Musharraf's lawyer told the court that his client was "indisposed"

Nawaz Sharif

A special court in Pakistan on Monday ordered the formation of a high-level judicial commission to record Pervez Musharraf's statement in Dubai in a treason case, after the ex-military dictator declined to appear before the court via video-conferencing.

Musharraf's lawyer told the court that his client was "indisposed", Dawn news reported. "He says he is not a coward. He wishes to appear before the court and present the evidence in his defence," the lawyer said. The court then decided to order the formation of the panel that'll go to the UAE to record his statement.

PTI suffers setback, PML-N improves tally

In a setback to PM Imran Khan, the Opposition alliance led by deposed premier Nawaz Sharif's PML-N gained five more parliamentary seats in by-polls, reducing the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's margin in the delicately balanced national assembly. Elections were held on Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever