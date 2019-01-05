Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for friendly ties with India, says Kashmir basic problem

international

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj had called off scheduled talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of the UNGA saying "terror and talks can't go together"

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has pitched for friendly relations with India while opining that the "basic problem" between the two countries in Kashmir.

"We are trying to have a dialogue, trying to move towards a friendly relationship with India...Pakistan obviously wants stability because we want economic progress," Khan remarked during a joint press conference held with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

"We've had a standoff with India where India refuses to talk to Pakistan under the pretext that until Pakistan stops terrorism, India will not talk to us. It's a bizarre situation, where we feel that how can you move forward if there's no dialogue. But the basic problem between Pakistan and India in Kashmir," he added.

Earlier in September last year, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj had called off scheduled talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of the UNGA saying "terror and talks can't go together".

