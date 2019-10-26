Pakistan PM Imran Khan orders to keep Maryam Nawaz in hospital

Supporters of former Pak prime minister Nawaz Sharif shout slogans in front of the vehicle carrying jailed Maryam Nawaz, as she arrives for a court hearing in Lahore on Friday. Pic/AFP

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to keep Maryam Nawaz with her father and former premier Nawaz Sharif at a hospital here after the federal government faced criticism for shifting her back to jail, according to a media report. Maryam was admitted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on Wednesday where she was rushed from the high security Kot Lakhpat jail to meet Sharif on account of his deteriorating health on the directives of Khan and felt sick.

The 45-year-old leader was admitted to VVIP ll, while her father is admitted in VVIP-l. She underwent some tests after which she was shifted back to the jail. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's vice president was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand last month by an accountability court in a money laundering case. Her remand was further extended by two more days on Wednesday.

Punjab governor Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday said Khan had sought a briefing on Maryam and Sharif's health. He issued directives to the government to fulfill legal requirements to shift Maryam to the hospital with Sharif, Geo TV reported. Sources claimed that Khan also spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and directed him to make arrangements for Maryam's stay with her father at the hospital, the report said. Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam was experiencing high blood pressure and her heart rate was not normal at the time when she was returned to jail.

Sharif granted bail

A top Pakistani court on Friday granted bail to jailed former PM Nawaz Sharif, who is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an acute immune disorder, which reduced his blood platelet count to dangerous levels. The 69-year-old PML-N supremo was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore from the National Accountability Bureau office late on Monday night after a massive drop in his platelet count.

