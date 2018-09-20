Pakistan PM Imran Khan reaches UAE to discuss bilateral ties with Prince

international

Upon his arrival, he was received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi airport. Khan is expected to hold talks with the Emirati leaders on Thursday

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the last leg of his two-nation tour.

Upon his arrival, he was received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi airport. Khan is expected to hold talks with the Emirati leaders on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the cricketer-turned-politician, who is undertaking his maiden foreign visit as the Prime Minister, met Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

During the meetings, Khan held discussions on matters of regional and bilateral interest, including economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, The Dawn reported.

Khan had also visited Jeddah, where he was accorded a ceremonial reception and King Salman hosted a banquet in honour of the former. The 65-year-old leader and his delegation also undertook a pilgrimage visit to Mecca.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted a dinner for Khan and then held talks. The cricketer-turned-politician hailed the former's vision to revamp Saudi Arabia into a modern economy, the report said.

Khan also held a meeting with the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Pakistan's envoy to Saudi Arabia.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever