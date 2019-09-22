Pakistan PM Imran Khan reaches US in Saudi Crown Prince's 'special' plane

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the US on Saturday on a special plane of Saudi crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman. According to Dunya News' sources, Khan was barred from using a commercial flight by the Saudi Crown Prince, who said, "You are our special guest and you would be going to the US on my special aircraft."

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed the media and said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the US. The seven-day visit is aimed at drawing the attention of the world towards what is happening in Kashmir."

Khan was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia before he came to the US to gather support from the Islamic nation on the Kashmir issue. Khan met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed Kashmir apart from investment, economic relations and trade.

The cricketer-turned-politician will address UNGA on September 27. Khan address is expected to centre around Kashmir. New Delhi has cleared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on his country's contribution on development, peace and security front.

