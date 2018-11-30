Pakistan PM Imran Khan ready for peace meal talks with PM Modi

international

Pak PM says that people in Pakistan want peace with India and he will be happy to meet Modi and talk on any issue

Imran Khan. Pic/AFP

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said he was ready to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi while conceding that it was not in the interest of his country to allow terror activities from its territory.

Khan's remarks came a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj categorically ruled out possibility of holding talks with Pakistan unless it stops cross-border terror activities.

"It is not in our interest to allow use of Pakistan's territory for terror outside," Khan, who is celebrating 100 days of his government Thursday, said during an interaction with a group of Indian journalists here. Khan said that people in Pakistan want peace with India and he will be happy to meet Modi and talk to him on any issue.

"I am ready for talks on any issue. There can't be a military solution for Kashmir," he said, adding "nothing is impossible" when asked whether it is possible to resolve the Kashmir issue."The mindset of people here has changed," Khan said, a day after he laid the foundation-stone for the Kartarpur corridor. "The India I know - majority must be appreciating it," said Khan. He, however, said the gesture for peace cannot be one-sided. "We are willing to wait for (general) elections to get over in India for a gesture from New Delhi," Khan said, referring to the Lok Sabha elections.

