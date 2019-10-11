MENU

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia

Updated: Oct 11, 2019, 13:55 IST | ANI

According to local media reports, the Pakistani PM's visit comes at the behest of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a trip to the Middle East on Saturday, where he is likely to make attempts for mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

According to Pakistani officials, Imran Khan is scheduled to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday after which he'll leave for the Saudi Kingdom, Dawn reported. At a press briefing on Thursday, the Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal confirmed Khan's upcoming trip.

"The visits of the Imran Khan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran are on the cards," he said. "I will update you as and when things unfold," he added.

According to local media reports, the Pakistani PM's visit comes at the behest of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Reportedly, Khan has been asked to pitch in for defusing the tensions with Iran as Saudi Arabia wants to avoid a war.

