Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on two-day Nepal visit from Monday

Abbasi will congratulate the newly-elected Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be on a two-day visit to Nepal from tomorrow, as part of the nation's "pro-active and outreach efforts" to engage with regional countries, its Foreign Office said on Sunday. During the visit, the prime minister will convey felicitations to the Nepalese leadership on the successful conclusion of its democratic process, resulting in the formation of a new government, the Foreign Office said.

Abbasi will congratulate the newly-elected Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli and also call on Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, it said. The visit will provide an opportunity to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest including trade, education, tourism, defence and people to people contacts, according to the Foreign Office.

It said ways of invigorating the South East Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) as an important regional organisation will also be discussed. The Ambassador of Nepal, Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, called on the prime minister on Friday and conveyed the message of welcome from the Nepalese leadership to him.

She also discussed how to further strengthen bilateral relations. "Nepal is an important regional country and a close friend. Our ties with Nepal are characterised by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests. Our support to each other at bilateral and multilateral fora has remained indispensable for both the sides," the Foreign Office said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video