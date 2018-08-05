Pakistan polls: 1.67 million votes rejected, says report

international

A ballot is rejected from the count if it does not clearly show which candidate has been marked by the voter or more than one candidate have been marked

Out of 100 mn voters, only 51 per cent exercised their franchises

A total of 1.67 million votes cast across Pakistan in the 2018 general election were rejected, which was 11.7 per cent more than that of the 1.5 million ballots discarded in the 2013 polls, according to an independent election watchdog report.

Imran may take oath as Pak PM on Aug 14

Imran Khan, who is set to become Pakistan's new Prime Minister, may take oath of the office on the country's Independence Day on August 14, a media report said. Earlier on July 30, Khan, 65, had expressed his desire to take the oath of Prime Minister on August 11.

