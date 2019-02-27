Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan: Be prepared for all eventualities

international

Islamabad: Pakistan strongly rejected India's claim of targeting a terrorist camp in the country and causing heavy casualties even as it vowed to respond "at the time and place of its choosing" and raise the issue at the UN and other international forums.

At a special meeting of the National Security Committee — the country's top security body — hours after India's air strikes in Balakot, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the armed forces and the people of his country to remain prepared for "all eventualities".

