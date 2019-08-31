Pakistan Punjab governor meets father of abducted Sikh girl

international

According to reports, the girl has returned to her parentsâ house and 8 men have been arrested in connection with the case

Pakistan's Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar met the father of the Sikh girl on Friday who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted into Islam. The officers at Nankana Sahib police station said that they have arrested 8 men in connection with the case and the girl is said to have returned to her parents’ house.

Jagjit Kaur(19) was allegedly abducted, forced to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim man in Pakistan. The girl's father, Bhagwan Singh, is a 'granthi' (priest) at Gurudwara Tambu Sahib. Appearing in a video shared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder S Sirsa on Thursday, he has sought help from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the safe return of his daughter. The family said in the video that they were being often threatened by the gang to forcefully convert them to Islam before they abducted Kaur.

The incident came into light as a video surfaced on social media where the girl, who was reported missing for a few days was seen getting married to the kidnapper. It has drawn the attention of Sikhs worldwide and sparked anger in the community. The Pakistan government came under pressure from India and the Sikh community across the world to take the necessary action against the perpetrators.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh released an official statement, demanding strict action against the perpetrators involved in the incident. "Expressing shock over the reported incident, Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded firm action against those involved in the abduction and forcible conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan to Islam. He has sought the immediate intervention of both the Pakistan and Indian Government in the matter,” the statement read.

Naela Quadri Baloch, the World Baloch Women's Forum's President called out the Pakistan government on Friday for its inaction on the case. "In any civilised society this would have led to an outcry and the government would have quickly intervened to restore the girl to her family and ensure their safety. But that is too much to ask from Pakistan's government," Baloch said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI

