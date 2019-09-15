Pakistan raises white flag to recover two soldiers' bodies along LoC

Jawans paying tributes to the army jawan Kamlesh Kumar, who lost his life in Kupwara, Kashmir in terror attack, at the airport in Patna. Pic/PTI

In an unusual move,the military in Pakistan raised the white flag to retrieve bodies of its two soldiers along the LoC in Hajipir sector of PoK after they were killed by the Indian security personnel during cross border firing, Army sources informed on Saturday.

In a 1.47-minute video of the incident, released Indian Army on Saturday, Pakistan military personnel were seen raising the white flag to retrieve the bodies of their soldiers, sources were quoted by ANI .

According the information received from sources, Indian troops killed a Pakistani Sepoy Ghulam Rasool of their Punjab Regiment in Hajipir sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on September 10-11.

#WATCH Hajipur Sector: Indian Army killed two Pakistani soldiers in retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Pakistani soldiers retrieved the bodies of their killed personnel after showing white flag. (10.9.19/11.9.19) pic.twitter.com/1AOnGalNkO — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

The sources informed that the deceased soldier was a 'Punjabi Muslim' who belonged to Bahawalnagar in the neighbouring country’s Punjab province. Under the cover of intense ceasefire violations, Pakistani soldiers initially attempted to recover the body, the sources said that but another Pakistani Punjabi Muslim soldier was killed while doing so.

The Pakistani Army could not recover the bodies of their soldiers, after repeatedly trying to retrieve them from the LoC for two days. The soldiers of Pakistan's Punjab Regiment then raised the white flag on September 13, signaling peace and truce and tried to recover the bodies, the sources said. As the Indian Army respects the dead, Pakistanis were permitted to retrieve the bodies of their soldiers, they further added.

The Pakistan Army had earlier refused to take back the bodies of five to seven Pakistani intruders who were killed during an infiltration attempt by the Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) on the night of July 31-August 1.

If the sources are to be believed, the Pakistani Army follows a practice of disowning Kashmiris and Northern Light Infantry soldiers and terrorists, but not 'Punjabi Muslim' soldiers and Pakistan is known to treat the former as "cannon fodder".

