Pakistan ready to put England under pressure for first Test

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur believes his "fearless" side have everything to gain when they face England in the first Test at Lord's today



Mickey Arthur

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur believes his "fearless" side have everything to gain when they face England in the first Test at Lord's today.

Pakistan enter this two-match campaign on the back of a morale-boosting five-wicket win over Test debutants Ireland last week. "If we get the breaks and things go our way, we will certainly put England under pressure," Arthur said on Tuesday.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever