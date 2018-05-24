Pakistan ready to put England under pressure for first Test
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur believes his "fearless" side have everything to gain when they face England in the first Test at Lord's today
Mickey Arthur
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur believes his "fearless" side have everything to gain when they face England in the first Test at Lord's today.
Pakistan enter this two-match campaign on the back of a morale-boosting five-wicket win over Test debutants Ireland last week. "If we get the breaks and things go our way, we will certainly put England under pressure," Arthur said on Tuesday.
