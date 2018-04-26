Pakistan, Russia vow to boost military ties

Russia-Pakistan ties has been improving steadily since the two signed a military cooperation agreement in 2014



Nasser Janjua

The national security advisers of Pakistan and Russia have met in Moscow and discussed the situation in South Asia and the main challenges and threats to global security, media reports said.

Russia-Pakistan ties has been improving steadily since the two signed a military cooperation agreement in 2014. Pakistan's National Security Adviser Lt Gen. (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua visited Moscow this week and met Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, The News reported.

This is the first-time ever that inter-ministerial level delegations led by national security advisers of the two countries met each other. Patrushev and Janjua stressed their interest in further security cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad.