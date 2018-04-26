Pakistan, Russia vow to boost military ties
Russia-Pakistan ties has been improving steadily since the two signed a military cooperation agreement in 2014
Nasser Janjua
The national security advisers of Pakistan and Russia have met in Moscow and discussed the situation in South Asia and the main challenges and threats to global security, media reports said.
Russia-Pakistan ties has been improving steadily since the two signed a military cooperation agreement in 2014. Pakistan's National Security Adviser Lt Gen. (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua visited Moscow this week and met Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, The News reported.
This is the first-time ever that inter-ministerial level delegations led by national security advisers of the two countries met each other. Patrushev and Janjua stressed their interest in further security cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad.
Pak may soon have large nuke stockpile
Pakistan is on its way to amassing the world's third largest nuclear weapons stockpile and its decision to deploy low-yield battlefield weapons, represents a dangerous strategy that could have a telling impact on Asia's future stability, claims a military history and world affairs expert.
