Pakistan says India-made anti-tank mine found in Nullah Dek

Representational image

Lahore: An India-made anti-tank mine was recovered in Pakistan's Punjab province from Nullah Dek near Kartarpur corridor, an official stated on Wednesday. Muhammad Asim Wahla, the District Civil Defence Officer (Narowal) stated labourers digging out sand from the Nullah Dek found the 14-pound anti-tank mine on Tuesday and informed police about it.

Police immediately reached the spot and called the bomb disposal squad of the civil defence that defused the mine. Nullah Dek enters Pakistan's territory from India in Tehsil Zafarwal, in Narowal district, some 125-km from Lahore. The official said the anti-tank mine was made in India and such mines are sometimes found in the Dek after being pushed by the strong water currents of the Nullah from Indian side.

