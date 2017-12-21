Pakistan says Kulbhushan Jadhav is under no threat of immediate execution

Jadhav's mother and wife will meet him on December 25 in the "light of Islamic traditions and based on purely humanitarian grounds," the official said

Pakistan on Thursday said alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was not under any threat of immediate execution and his meeting with his wife and mother had been arranged "purely on humanitarian grounds". "Let me assure you that the Jadhav is under no threat of immediate execution and his mercy petitions are still pending," Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said.

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Islamabad also said it was awaiting New Delhi's decision on Pakistan permitting media interaction with the wife and mother of Jadhav.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday issued visas to the mother and wife of the Indian who has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism. Jadhav's mother and wife are expected to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday via the Wagha land border. An Indian diplomat is expected to accompany the two women when they meet Jadhav.

Pakistan had earlier repeatedly rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav, who it says was arrested in Balochistan. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the navy.