Pakistan: Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting is not 'consular', does not allow Indian diplomat into meeting

Pakistan yesterday said that Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family in the presence of an Indian diplomat did not constitute "consular access" and repeated its old allegations against the Indian prisoner. Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal briefed the media after the meeting of Jadhav with his mother Avanti and wife Chetankul yesterday afternoon.

"This meeting was not consular access as we had told India that its diplomat would see the meeting but was not allowed to speak or participate in it," Faisal told reporters. India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh, who accompanied the visitors, was not allowed to speak or listen to the conversation of meeting and he knew it, Faisal added.

