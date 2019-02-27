Pakistan says two Indian military aircraft shot in Pakistani airspace, one Indian pilot arrested

national

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir

Major General Asif Ghafoor

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested one of the pilots.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.

"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.

Major General A Ghafoor, DG ISPR, Pak Army: In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down 2 Indian aircraft inside Pak airspace. 1 aircraft fell inside AJ&K, other fell inside IOK. 1 Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground,2 in area pic.twitter.com/drXPdWXYfh — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

