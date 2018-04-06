Pakistan's school for transgenders set to open its doors

The school will also impart technical education, such as fashion designing, beautician and hair styling courses, graphic designing, computer and mobile repairing, among others





A school for the education and vocational training of Pakistan's transgender community is set to open its doors from April 15 in Lahore, the media reported on Friday.

Named "The Gender Guardian", the school offers a full 12 years of academic education from the primary level to matriculation, and then leading up to college, Dawn reported.

The school will also impart technical education, such as fashion designing, beautician and hair styling courses, graphic designing, computer and mobile repairing, among others.

Asif Shahzad, the school's founder, told Dawn it has been built in collaboration with an NGO and two more such schools will be established in Islamabad and Karachi.

The management said that more than 40 aspiring students from the transgender community have already registered with the soon-to-be operational school.

The school will be formally launched through an opening ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore's Alhamra Hall, with several names from the showbiz industry expected to attend.

