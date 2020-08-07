Pakistan sending ammunition, arms to Jammu and Kashmir through UAVs

Pakistan has adopted a new technique of sending arms and ammunition to Jammu and Kashmir using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and several such incidents have been detected in the recent past, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh said on Thursday. He also said less than 200 militants are currently active in J&K, and just 26 terrorists could enter the Union Territory from across the border so far this year. "Pakistan has been trying to send arms and ammunition to militants through drones (UAVs). We have detected several such incidents in the past," Singh told PTI here. The police chief said such incidents of Pakistani UAVs carrying weapons were detected in Kupwara, Heera Nagar, Kathua and Rajouri.

Another modus operandi of Pakistan to dispatch weapons through trucks to J&K was unearthed in Punjab in the past, he said. "There has been a huge shortage of weapons for the militants operating here," the police chief said. The DGP said Pakistan has intensified cross-border firing this year so that terrorists could be pushed into J&K. "There has been 75 per cent more firing from across the border in the first seven months of 2020. There were 487 incidents of firing from Pakistan till July this year in comparison to 267 such incidents in the same period in 2019. The firings are cover to infiltrate militants. So far, just 26 militants could infiltrate into J&K," he said.

Manoj Sinha appointed new LG of J&K



Manoj Sinha. PIC/PTI

Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was on Thursday appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge as the LG of the union territory. The 61-year-old Sinha comes in place of former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who tendered his resignation on Wednesday night. A Rashtrapati Bhawan communique on Thursday said the resignation of Murmu has been accepted.

