Pakistan sends Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife's shoes for forensic test

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother Avanti and wife Chetana in Islamabad. His wife’s shoes were kept behind for tests

The authorities are ascertaining whether a 'metallic object' in them was a camera or a recording chip; Indian statement on treatment of Jadhavs today Islamabad: Pakistani authorities have sent the shoes worn by Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife for forensic examination to determine the nature of the suspected presence of a foreign object, a media report said yesterday. The authorities were ascertaining whether the "metallic object" in the shoes was a camera or a recording chip, Pakistan Today quoted Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as saying.

A separate report in Dawn reported that the FO confirmed a "metallic substance" had been detected in Jadhav's wife's shoes that were retained by security officials prior to the meeting with the death row prisoner at the Foreign Office in Islamabad. Jadhav's wife's shoes were kept for inspection, while all other belongings, including jewellery, were returned, Faisal said.

Suspicious shoes

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the FO made no mention of the "metallic substance" and had said that there was "something" in the shoes. In the statement, Pakistan rejected as "baseless" India's contentions that Jadhav's wife and mother were harassed and claimed that his wife's shoes were confiscated on security grounds.

"There was something in the shoe. It is being investigated. We gave her a pair of replacement shoes. All her jewellery etc was returned after the meeting," Faisal said. The FO said that Pakistan does not wish to indulge in a "meaningless battle of words." "The Indian baseless allegations and twists, that come 24 hrs later, about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav, a convicted terrorist and spy, who has confessed to his crimes, are categorically rejected," the statement said.

Govt statement today

The government will make a statement in the Lok Sabha today on the treatment meted out by Pakistan to the family members of Jadhav, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

