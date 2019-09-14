MENU

Pakistan should return PoK if it wants to hold talks with India, says Ramdas Athawale

Updated: Sep 14, 2019, 16:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Athawale said that the people of PoK to want to join India as they are aware of the false promises which were made by Imran Khan

Pakistan should return PoK if it wants to hold talks with India, says Ramdas Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale greets PM Narendra Modi at New Delhi. Pic/Facebook Ramdas Athawale

On Friday, Union Minister and president of the Republican Party of India Ramdas Athawale said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should hand over the portion of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India if it wants to hold talks with India. While addressing the media persons Athawale said, "If Pakistan PM Imran Khan wants to talk with us then the part of Kashmir which is in their possession should be handed over to India. They have no right on Kashmir and have captured it illegally," reports news agency ANI.

The 59-year-old minister also said that the people of PoK to want to join India as they are aware of the false promises which were made by Imran Khan and his government. The Union Minister said, "India has taken a revolutionary step by abrogating Article 370, with this Jammu and Kashmir has been connected to India once again, I feel that in the coming five years massive developments will take place there."

Speaking about the Assembly elections in Maharashtra next month, Athawale said that added that his party will fight elections in Maharashtra and Haryana in coalition with the BJP whereas in other states it will support the national party. He also said that he has demanded 10 seats in Maharashtra but he said that there are chances of his party getting eight seats in the BJP-Sena coalition.

Extending his support to the Bhartiya Janata Party in other states, Athawale said that in order to give BJP the upper hand in Haryana, the RPI party needs to contest on a fewer number of seats. Earlier in the month, while supporting the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, Athawale had said that those who oppose the abrogation of Article 370 should go to Pakistan.

He had also showered praises on Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bold decision on Article 370 while stating that the government wants to develop Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from ANI

With inputs from ANI

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

