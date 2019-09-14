Pakistan should return PoK if it wants to hold talks with India, says Ramdas Athawale

On Friday, Union Minister and president of the Republican Party of India Ramdas Athawale said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should hand over the portion of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India if it wants to hold talks with India. While addressing the media persons Athawale said, "If Pakistan PM Imran Khan wants to talk with us then the part of Kashmir which is in their possession should be handed over to India. They have no right on Kashmir and have captured it illegally," reports news agency ANI.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, in Chandigarh: If Pakistan wants good for itself, it should hand over Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to us. If they don't want a war and Imran Khan thinks of Pakistan's interest then he should hand over PoK to us. (13.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/84pgN5EnDO — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

The 59-year-old minister also said that the people of PoK to want to join India as they are aware of the false promises which were made by Imran Khan and his government. The Union Minister said, "India has taken a revolutionary step by abrogating Article 370, with this Jammu and Kashmir has been connected to India once again, I feel that in the coming five years massive developments will take place there."

Speaking about the Assembly elections in Maharashtra next month, Athawale said that added that his party will fight elections in Maharashtra and Haryana in coalition with the BJP whereas in other states it will support the national party. He also said that he has demanded 10 seats in Maharashtra but he said that there are chances of his party getting eight seats in the BJP-Sena coalition.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, in Chandigarh: Reports are coming in that people in PoK don't want to be with Pakistan & want to join India. Since 70 years Pakistan has had 1/3rd of our Kashmir captured. It is a serious matter. (13.09.2019) https://t.co/VHhwGR6RZ0 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Extending his support to the Bhartiya Janata Party in other states, Athawale said that in order to give BJP the upper hand in Haryana, the RPI party needs to contest on a fewer number of seats. Earlier in the month, while supporting the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, Athawale had said that those who oppose the abrogation of Article 370 should go to Pakistan.

He had also showered praises on Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bold decision on Article 370 while stating that the government wants to develop Jammu and Kashmir.

