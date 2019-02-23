Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Khan: Disappointing to see cricket being targeted

cricket

The Pakistan captain insisted that sports should never be mixed with politics

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed is "disappointed" that cricket is being targeted after the Pulwama terror attack and said the India-Pakistan World Cup game should go ahead as planned despite calls for the match's boycott from several quarters of the neighbouring country.

The Pakistan captain insisted that sports should never be mixed with politics. "The India and Pakistan match should be played as per schedule as there are millions of people who want to watch this game. I just don't think cricket should be targeted for political gains," Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"It is disappointing to see cricket being targeted after the Pulwama incident.

I don't recall Pakistan ever mixing sports with politics," he added. The fate of the much-anticipated World Cup match to be held on June 16 at the Old Trafford lies in limbo after several former Indian cricketers called for its boycott in the aftermath of the ghastly terror attack that killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.

