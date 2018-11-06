Pakistan state TV typo has 'begging' instead of Beijing during Imran Khan speech

international

PTV ran "Begging" in the dateline instead of "Beijing" on screen during the live broadcast of Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech

Khan, who is on an official trip to China to secure an economic package for his cash-strapped country, was addressing a ceremony on Sunday at the Central Party School in Beijing which was shown live by the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV). During Khan's speech, PTV had written "Begging" instead of "Beijing" in the top left corner of the screen. The word remained on screen for 20 seconds and was then changed. "This incident is regrettable. Strict action has been initiated under rules against concerned officials," PTV tweeted.

