Pakistan summons acting Indian High Commissioner

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over the alleged "ceasefire violations" after New Delhi foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force this morning to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane.

The Director-General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal told the Indian diplomat to "respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement" and "its forces should respect and maintain peace on the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary," according to a statement by the Pakistan foreign ministry.

A day after India carried out air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity today, with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropping some bombs in Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down.

India said it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force this morning to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane while losing its own MiG-21 jet after which a pilot was 'missing in action'Â.

Earlier today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country's fighter planes transgressed into the Indian side to demonstrate their capabilities but he did not want a war as the two countries, with the kind of weaponsÂ they have, cannot afford 'miscalculations'Â.

In a brief televised address, he said he understands the 'pain'Â of families of the victims of Pulwama attack and was ready to cooperate in the investigations and to have a dialogue on the issue of terrorism.

India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar, flanked by Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor, said at a media briefing in New Delhi that Pakistan resorted to use of its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side in response to India's counter-terror operation against JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan yesterday.

"Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully," Kumar said. The Pakistani Air Force plane was detected and the alert Indian Air Force responded instantly, he said, adding in the aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force plane was shot down by MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of India.

