Pakistan suspends flight operations at major airports

Representational Image

Lahore: Pakistan on Wednesday suspended flight operations across major airports, including Islamabad and Lahore, for an indefinite period in the wake of the escalating tensions with India, a top civil aviation authority said. Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Mujtaba Baig told PTI that flight operations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have been suspended for an indefinite period.

He said the flight operations from and to Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi airports have been suspended. The planes which had left from foreign destinations for these airports have been diverted to the safer airports, he said. The move comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan.

AP Acharya, Amritsar Airport Director: Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here. pic.twitter.com/6rAbiDX7VL — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

India has also closed five airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh and Amritsar, on Wednesday for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said. The flare-up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.

