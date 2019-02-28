Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express

national

Passengers who were to travel to India were told they could seek a refund for their booked tickets.

Authorities in Pakistan have suspended the Samjhauta Express between India and Pakistan in view of rising tensions between the countries.

The train, which was to leave Lahore for Attari in India early on Thursday, was cancelled and did not arrive here, security officials said.

The train runs between both countries on Mondays and Thursdays. It links Lahore with Attari in Punjab.

A link train (of Samjhauta Express) ferries passengers from Attari to Delhi.

On Wednesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the Samjhauta Express (link train) service will continue as per schedule from Delhi to Attari in Punjab.

Following the Jaish-e-Mohammad's suicide bombing of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama which killed 40 troopers, the passenger footfall in the train fell drastically. Hardly a hundred passengers travelled on Monday.

