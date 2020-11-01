Pakistan targets Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Indian Army soldiers run as they take part in the battle obstacle assault course (BOAS) at 15 Corps Battle School in Khrew, about 25 kms from Srinagar. Pic/ AFP

Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling on Sunday to target Indian positions on the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district. Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said at about 7.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said. Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in over 3,200 such ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since January 2020.

