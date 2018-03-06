Pakistan test-fires long range anti-ship cruise missiles

Pakistan has successfully test-fired long range anti-ship cruise missiles, a statement from the Pakistan Navy said on Monday

Pakistan has successfully test-fired long range anti-ship cruise missiles, a statement from the Pakistan Navy said on Monday. The Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Air Force jointly tested the anti-ship cruise missiles, the C-802 AK, air to surface missiles, which were fired from both the JF-17 Thunder aircraft and Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF, Xinhua reported.

The statement noted that the successful joint launch of the missiles by two defence forces of Pakistan exhibit the desired interaction and cooperation between the two organisations.

"Missiles launched from both platforms, successfully hit their intended targets which not only re-asserts the efficacy of the weapon systems but also manifests the extended range of Joint PN-PAF Sea-Air operations and desired synergy between the two services," said the statement.

