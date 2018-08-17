Pakistan to elect next president on September 4

international

Mamnoon Hussain. File Pic

Pakistan will hold presidential elections on September 4 to elect President Mamnoon Hussain's successor at the end of his five-year-tenure, the election commission announced yesterday.

Pakistan's president is elected indirectly by the members of Parliament and the four provincial assemblies. "Presidential election will be held on September 4," the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said as it issued the schedule of the election. The candidates can filed nominations by August 27 and the final list of contesting candidates will be issued on August 30, it said.

The polling will be held in the buildings of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies. In Pakistan, the President is considered as a symbol of the federation and head of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the prime minister.

Mamnoon Hussain, elected in September 2013, was a nominee of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Hussain's parents migrated from Agra and settled in Karachi after partition. A tough competition is expected between nominees of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan and the joint opposition forged by the PML-N, the PPP and the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal.

PTA threatens to ban Twitter in Pak

Twitter has been warned by Pakistan's telecom authority that the micro-blogging site could be banned in the country for not complying with its directive to block objectionable content, according to a media report. There have been several instances in the past also when social media were banned in Pakistan. Facebook was banned in the country twice in 2008 and then again in 2010.In September 2012, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked access to YouTube throughout the country for over two years.

