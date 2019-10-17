Pakistan to remain in FATF's Grey List till Feb 2020: reports

Islamabad: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is likely to take strong action on Pakistan given its inadequate performance on terror financing and has managed to pass in only 6 of the 27 items, sources said. They said the country may be put in the 'Dark Grey' list.

The international watchdog against terror financing will finalise its decision on Pakistan on October 18. Sources added that Islamabad will be isolated by all members of the FATF for failing to take enough measures.

The country was placed on the Grey List by the watchdog in June 2018 and was given 15 months to complete implementation of a 27-point action plan, failing which it be placed in the Black List.

It included safeguards against money-laundering and terror-financing by banned outfits and non-government entities through banking and non-banking jurisdictions, capital markets, corporate and non-corporate sectors like chartered accountancy, financial advisory services, cost and management accountancy firm, jewellery and similar related services.

According to the FATF, rules, there is one essential stage between ''Grey'' and ''Black'' lists, referred to as ''Dark Grey''. This is the issuance of a strong warning so that the concerned country gets one last chance to improve. ''Dark Grey'' was the term used for warning up to 3rd Phase. Now it's just called warning -- that is the 4th phase.

According to reports, Islamabad has been engaged in hectic lobbying in a last-ditch bid to influence the outcome in its favour. This year, Pakistan's all-weather ally China holds the presidency of the FATF.

