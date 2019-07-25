Pakistan to send its first person to space in 2022

international

Pakistan has launched two satellites into orbit till now with the help of a Chinese launch vehicle

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Pakistan will send its first person to space in 2022.

"Proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to Space shall begin from Feb 2020, fifty people will be shortlisted -- list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space, this will be the biggest space event of our history," tweeted Chaudhry.

Chaudhry told Dawn that the overseer of the selection process will be the air force. Pakistan has also signed an agreement with China to facilitate the launching of the vehicle as it does not have its own satellite launching facility.

