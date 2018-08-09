Pakistan troops to receive training at Russian military institutes

international

Pak, Russia had signed an agreement to boost defence ties. Pic/AFP

For the first time, Pakistani soldiers will undergo training at Russian military institutes after the two countries signed an agreement related to it, in a sign of further strengthening their defence ties.

The agreement was signed at the conclusion of the first meeting of Russia-Pakistan Joint Military Consultative Committee (JMCC) — the highest forum of their defence collaboration, according to Pakistan's defence ministry.

Pakistan has shown eagerness to build military-to-military ties with Russia in recent years. Earlier this year, the then foreign minister Khawaja Asif visited Moscow during which the two sides agreed to set up a commission to boost military cooperation.

